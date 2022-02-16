Benches are back at the mall

They’re back. Removed in the spring of 2019 in response to anti-social behaviour issues, the benches at the mall have returned with the intention of making things more inviting and comfortable for mall patrons. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map