Being prepared event hosted in Houston

The Plaza hosted an Emergency Prep Day on July 28 from 3-5 p.m. There was a presentation from the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) in the theater and in the lobby information was available on all kinds of emergencies and how to be prepared if you are in a situation. Along with access to information there were also hygiene, menstrual and single person emergency kits available. The Houston Link to Learning has more kits available if you missed the event. In the conference area of the Plaza there was also clothing available for free for all ages. (L-R) Colton – Plaza Coordinator, Billie – Harm Reduction Worker at Houston Link To Learning, Emma – RDBN, Christopher – Emergency Program Coordinator for the RDBN, Jim – Houston Fire Chief.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
