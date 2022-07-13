Art exhibit at Palisades Café

Beautiful art exhibit

A community art exhibit organized by a Houston local in honour of her grandmother, Pat Sabiston, is now on display at Palisades Café. Organizer Liz Watson said, “We had incredible participation and there is so much talent in Houston.We have the exhibit on display until July 22. We have 18 artists involved and a total of 21 pieces of art to view.” Everyone is invited to stop by and view the art free of charge. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

