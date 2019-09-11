Bear shot in Houston

Constable Mark Smaill, from the Houston RCMP detachment confirmed today, Sept. 11, 2019 a young bear by the river was shot. “Unfortunately the bear had become a nuisance and we attempted to scare it away several times and we had numerous calls from residents,” said Smaill. End result the bear was destroyed and disposed of. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Federal Election 2019
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us