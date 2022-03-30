Beanstalk settling into Silverthorne location

The Beanstalk Early Learning Centre, which moved into newly-renovated space at Silverthorne Elementary last fall, is looking forward to building on its relationship with the school, says its administrator.

“The province and the school district have both talked about wrap around care, seamless transition, for kids between before school care, school and then after school care,” said Amanda Tobin.

“With early childcare moving to be under the Ministry of Education as of April 1, we look forward to continuing to grow and offering quality childcare.”

As it is, Tobin said there’s close cooperation between Silverthorne principal Bev Forster and her staff regarding use of the school’s gym, playground, library and other facilities.

“Bev and staff have been excellent at communicating and working out schedules and needs,” she said. “With childcare licensing there are many restrictions on who can play together, in what kind of space, etc. so things like recess time, lunch time, nap schedules, gym use all had to be looked at.”

The addition of the Silverthorne space to the Beanstalk Child Care Centre’s other offerings in the community under the Beanstalk Early Learning Centre name came via a provincial grant for renovations of $1.5 million.

The provincial government has been expanding childcare options and, in this circumstance, Silverthorne had vacant space available.

Along with more childcare space, the province is also to introduce a flat fee of $20 a day, less than the current Beanstalk average of $60 a day (food included) and below the provincial average of $70 a day (no food included), said Tobin.

“We suspect that the provincial government’s intent on making sure that the average cost of childcare is $20 a day by the end of 2022 will see an increase in enrollment,” she said.

The Silverthorne location has a capacity for 48 children — 24 before and after school care, 16 for daycare for children from 30 months to five years and eight infant/toddler spaces.

The Beanstalk service expansion meant the need to hire more people, something Tobin described as a hurdle that was overcome.

“We were very fortunate that we were able to attract a few new certified early childhood educators to our community and staff the new programs,” she said.

“We also have numerous staff who are working their way through their early childhood educator [certification]. It is so great to have diverse mentorship for them in our centres,” Tobin added.