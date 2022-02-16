Beanstalk childcare centre mails valentines

Children from the Beanstalk Childcare Centre took a field trip to the post office in Houston to mail out their valentines. The kids have been learning about ways to express love in preparation for the big day on Feb. 14. After dropping off their mail, they each received some chocolate as a present from Canada Post employee Mary Anne Kaiser. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
