Beams of light honour victims on Polytechnique anniversary

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women marked across Canada

Attending a vigil to honour the victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting in Montreal 29 years ago, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says more can be done to fight gender-based violence.

The Canadian Press

Speaker of B.C. legislature threatens to resign, calls situation a 'circus'

