Mission’s Mike Hopcraft, also known as the Reptile Guy, is being charged with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of violating the Veterinarians Act. / File Photo

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

Mission’s Reptile Guy is being accused of animal cruelty.

Crown counsel has approved two counts of animal cruelty charges against Michael Hopcraft, also known as the The Reptile Guy, following a BC SPCA investigation.

According to a press release issued by the BC SPCA, Hopcraft was also charged with one count of violating the Veterinarians Act.

The investigation began after a video emerged showing Hopcraft performing a veterinary procedure on a friend’s blood python without the use of sedation or pain medication.

“Clearly, it is not appropriate for any individual without a veterinary license to be performing such procedures,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

“In this case, the manner in which the procedure was carried out could have resulted in the death of the animal. It is also concerning that the operation was done without the necessary pain control, which would have caused suffering and distress for the snake.”

Moriarty noted that the BC SPCA has responded to complaints on previous occasions regarding animals in Hopcraft’s care.

In 2015, SPCA constables seized dozens of reptiles in distress from a rescue facility operated by Hopcraft.

Previous story
Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump
Next story
B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Just Posted

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Gordon Alec is Lake Babine Nation’s new chief

He received 307 votes while incumbent Chief Wilf Adam received 275

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Coastal GasLink awards $620 million in contracting opportunities to First Nations

“This is terrific news,” says CEO of the First Nations LNG Alliance

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

B.C. taps researchers to explore how basic income could work in the province

The NDP government promised to implement a basic income pilot in its agreement with the Green party

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump

Leaders get ready for a lively debate at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week

England finally wins penalty shootout at World Cup

A long run of penalty misery on soccer’s biggest stage ended with a 4-3 shootout victory over Colombia

Human rights tribunal complaint by mom example of B.C. daycare “chaos,” advocate says

Parent claims she was forced to quit her job because employer didn’t give her time to find a daycare.

Most Read