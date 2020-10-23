Submitted

BC VOTES 2020: John Rustad re-elected in Nechako Lakes riding

The result is based on preliminary vote count and the final results will be available after Nov.6

John Rustad of the BC Liberal Party has been re-elected as MLA in Nechako Lakes, keeping the seat for the party. Rustad collected 1,744 out of 3,528 counted votes (49.43 per cent) with more than 40 of 83 polls reporting at 10 p.m, two hours after the polls closed tonight.

“This is not over until it’s over. I am happy to be in the lead, and hope the lead holds. I am pleased to have gained the support of the riding to be back representing the Nechako Lakes. Lots of work still needs to be done and I will continue with that work. My job will be to be working with the NDP government to represent the riding and that the Nechako Lakes priorities are not lost in the NDP agenda,” said Rustad in response to the news of his win.

Anne Marie Sam of the NDP won 1,201 votes (34.04 per cent). Jon Rempel of the Libertarian party won 209 votes (5.92 per cent). Margo Maley, an Independent, won 190 votes (5.39 per cent). Dan Stuart of the Christian Heritage Party of BC won 184 votes (5.22 per cent).

As of 9:32 p.m., The Canadian Press is projecting the BC NDP has won a majority government. The party has won or is leading in 54 of 87 seats. The BC Liberal Party has won or is leading in 30, and the BC Green Party has won or is leading in three seats.

The numbers for the Nechako Lakes riding were low for the advance voting which opened across B.C. from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21

During the first day, the riding recorded just 424 cast ballots. For the next four days, the advance voting turnout was 297 on Oct. 16, 236 on Oct. 17, 89 on Oct. 18, 124 on Oct. 19, 211 on Oct. 20 and 158 on the last day of Advance voting. As per Elections BC the riding’s total advance poll turnout was at 1,539.

The riding has a total of 17,418 constituents. The 1,539 turnout equated to just an 8.83 per cent cast in the riding during advance voting.

Last week Elections BC said that they had received a total of 235, 800 returned vote-by-mail packages of the 725,000 packages that were requested. Only 1, 151 vote-by-mail packages were issued in the Nechako Lakes riding. Across B.C., a total of 497,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

According to Elections BC, voters had until Oct. 24 to return their packages. They also said that after the return deadline had passed, the estimated number of packages returned would differ from the number of ballots that will be considered during the final count of absentee ballots. This is because all vote-by-mail packages are screened for compliance with the Election Act before being accepted for counting.

Information on the number of mail-in votes to be considered at final count will be provided at a later date.

The province saw 681,055 people use advance polls out of 3,485,858 registered voters.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted.

Take a look at the votes from general and advance polls:

– with files from Aman Parmar

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results
Next story
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

Just Posted

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

Submitted
BC VOTES 2020: John Rustad re-elected in Nechako Lakes riding

The result is based on preliminary vote count and the final results will be available after Nov.6

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)
Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

Shea Long roosts in the Shoot Out in the Telkwa Range. (SnoRiders, Houston/Shea Long photo)
Telkwa Range snowmobiling permit lottery opens

Application period is Oct. 20 to Nov. 20 for snowmobiliers and skiers to gain access to Starr Basin

Students from Houston Secondary School showed up voluntarily on Nov. 29, 2019, during their lunch break to provide input on the board’s strategic plan. (Matthew Monkman/Houston Today)
SD 54 unveils their new logo

Part of the Strategic Draft Plan released by the school district

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Charges laid against Prince George man, 39, in drug trafficking probe

Tyler Aaron Gelowitz is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18

Most Read