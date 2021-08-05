Most reports of the cough have come from the Kamloops region (BC SPCA)

Most reports of the cough have come from the Kamloops region (BC SPCA)

BC SPCA warns dog owners of contagious cough

There are 24 confirmed cases of this highly transmissible sickness

The BC SPCA is warning dog owners of an unusual strain of kennel cough spreading throughout the province.

In July, Dr. Emilia Gordon came across some strange cases of illness in dogs. The pups were showing symptoms of kennel cough, but when tested for known viruses and bacteria, the tests claimed they were not sick at all.

“After consulting with specialists, we believe the cause could be a virus that isn’t detected by commercially available tests.” Dr. Gordon said.

There have been 24 recorded cases across the BC SPCA facilities since this phenomenon was discovered in July, with more case reports coming in from communities across B.C., particularly from Kamloops.

“None of the dogs have become seriously ill and all are recovering, but the concerning aspect of these cases is how aggressively the disease has spread between dogs, even if they weren’t in close contact,” says Dr. Gordon.

The SPCA encourages dog owners to isolate their pets if they begin coughing and consult their veterinarian for further instruction.

READ MORE: Amid suspicions over animal welfare, BC SPCA points to gaps in accountability

READ MORE: Hissing hitchhiker: Snake discovered on B.C. company’s bus

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCSPCAKamloopsKelownaNewsPetsVeterinarians

Previous story
B.C. looks for input on paid sick leave legislation
Next story
B.C. reports 402 new COVID cases as active infections top 2,000

Just Posted

Adam and Mykaela Marshall are moving back to Ontario after two years of Adam being the ministries director for the Salvation Army-Bulkley Valley. (Facebook photo)
Salvation Army shifts personnel in Hazelton and Bulkley Valley

Athena Morice Mountain Sumer Challenge
Morice Mountain Summer Challenge in Houston

Senior staff changes announced at District of Houston. (File photo)
Senior admin changes continue at District of Houston

District of Houston (Houston Today file photo)
Method proposed to direct services to at-risk people