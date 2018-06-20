BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to not leave their four-legged companions in their vehicles this summer. (Contributed photo)

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

The BC SPCA has already received 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year.

That’s compared to about 1,000 reports for all of last year 2017.

With the recent heat hitting B.C., the society is again reminding people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe.

“People don’t realize just how quickly their cars can become death traps for their pets,” spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said in a news release on Wednesday.

“It can take as little as 10 minutes for the vehicle to reach temperatures where the animal can suffer irreparable brain damage or death.

READ MORE: Heat records broken across B.C. during first heat wave of 2018

“We know that if people are taking their pets with them, it’s because they love them and want to spend time with them, but we really do encourage pet guardians to please, leave their pets at home when they’re going out in the car.”

If you see a dog in a parked vehicle on a hot day, the BC SPCA suggests noting the licence plate and vehicle information and asking managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately.

If that doesn’t work, and the animal is in distress, the society says to call 911, local animal control or the BC SPCA hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

It is illegal for to break a window to access the vehicle yourself. The RCMP and special provincial constables with the SPCA are the only people who can lawfully enter a vehicle in this case.

Previous story
8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Just Posted

Better dangerous goods response wanted

Regional district directors to consider resolution tomorrow

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Highway to Granisle to be sealcoated

Project to be completed by this fall

Houston student preparing for B.C. Summer Games

She wants to encourage more girls to play baseball

No teacher shortage expected in Houston

“We’ve been lucky here,” says School District 54 superintendent

Trudeau, Horgan condemn controversial U.S. child migrant policy

Premier John Horgan said B.C. ‘will always stand up for the values’ of diversity and inclusion

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Most Read