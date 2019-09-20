BC Moose Tracker app aids in management

Hunters can input data on type of moose seen, how many and how long they were in the bush with the BC Moose Tracker app. (BC Moose Tracker app image)

There are smartphone apps that compile user data on restaurants, bars and shops – so why not an app that tracks information on moose?

With the BC Moose Tracker app hunters input observations on the kind of moose they see during an outing and how long they spend in the bush.

Moose populations have been a big concern for area hunters and wildlife enthusiasts

READ MORE: Overhunting cuts moose population, observers say

The app detects which Management Unit (MU) the user is in, which for the Burns Lake region is Skeena (6-5).

“We only record data at the Management Unit level, so there’s no worry of anyone finding out where your favorite spots are,” as Conrad Thiessen, Senior Wildlife Biologist with FLNRORD told Black Press.

“Even if you’re out of cell service the data will upload to our server when you get back into service.”

The data is then sent to database of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operation and Rural Development (FLNRORD), which developed the app in partnership with the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation and the British Columbia Wildlife Federation.

The app was launched in August of 2016 as an inexpensive way of gathering more information to aid moose management.

“Hunters will know the patch of ground they hunt year after year more intimately than government biologists ever will, but finding a way to harness the knowledge of all those hunters isn’t easy,” Thiessen said.

But three years after its launch, adoption of the app has proven slow.

“In the first few years we had less than 3 per cent of the 40,000 moose hunters in B.C. using the app,” Thiessen said.

“A total of 4,719 moose were reported over the course of the two years. Participation declined by 51 per cent from 2016 to 2017 across the entire province, and low sample size hampered our analysis,” according to the 2017 Moose Tracker Report.

Lack of awareness of the app is the main cause of the low participation rates.

The report on usage in 2018 has not been completed yet, but Thiessen said participation increased slightly last year.

The app is available for iOS, Android phones and tablet devices.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
‘I was just looking out at the beautiful lake’: Quesnel hiker survives 70-foot fall

Just Posted

‘Bear with me’: Kitimat comedian dressed in bear costume running as independent for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Four other candidates have signed Danny Nunes’ nomination papers

‘It affects everybody:’ Trudeau’s brownface photos worry Wet’suwet’en chief

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Liberal candidate declines to comment on prime minister’s indiscretion

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

Canfor applies for federal workshare program

Employees eligible for benefits on days not working

Skaters preparing for new season

Also had a busy summer of training

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Horvat paces Canucks to 6-1 pre-season win over Oilers

Vancouver improves to 3-1 in NHL exhibition action

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombusman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of bus crash that killed two students

Most Read