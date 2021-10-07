BC Hydro works to upgrade a power pole. (File photo)

BC Hydro to mandate COVID vaccines for employees, contractors

Employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 22, contractors by Jan. 10, 2022

All employees and contractors at BC Hydro work sites will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the Crown corporation announced Thursday (Oct. 7).

Employees will have until Nov. 22 to be fully vaccinated. BC Hydro said that the date was chosen to align with the immunization deadline set by the province for public service employees and to allow enough time for its own workers to get fully vaccinated.

Contractors and consultants will have until Jan. 10, 2022, to be fully vaccinated.

The vaccine mandate will apply 6,00 employees and to anyone working at locations like Site C, which has been home to multiple outbreaks throughout the pandemic.

This is just the latest vaccine mandate to be announced in recent days. This week alone, proof of vaccination requirements have been announced for B.C. and federal public service employees, those in federally regulated workplaces and for plane and train passengers in Canada.

READ MORE: RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate

READ MORE: B.C. education ministry forms committee to advise on vaccine mandates in schools

READ MORE: B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
UPDATE: Detour now available around accident at Topley
Next story
Another 624 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 4 deaths

Just Posted

A new parking sign has been installed in front of the water filling station on Ninth Avenue, replacing the previous sign that allowed for parking up to two hours. The new sign comes after a District of Houston council decision from May 2021 in response to complaints that it was difficult for some water station customers to use the station if they had to park some distance away. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today
15-minute parking sign installed

An angler pulls a steelhead out of the river. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. closes Skeena watershed for steelhead effective Oct. 12

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) No serious injuries have been reported but traffic was held up following an accident near Topley this morning. (Contributed photo)
UPDATE: Detour now available around accident at Topley

vyse
Alberta missing person