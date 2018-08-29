BC Hydro to credit customers evacuated because of wildfires

And College of New Caledonia closes Fort St. James campus

BC Hydro won’t be billing customers who have been evacuated due to wildfires across the province.

Instead, they’ll receive a credit to their account for electricity consumed during the period the customer is out of the home or business due to an evacuation order.

The crown corporation is now working with local authorities to identify residential and commercial customers located in evacuation areas and will then automatically apply a credit.

“We want to help and hope this will provide some financial relief during this especially challenging time,” said BC Hydro president Chris O’Riley.

And for those customers that have lost their homes due to the wildfires, BC Hydro will waive all charges from their last bill, including any charges for electricity used prior to the wildfire.

BC Hydro customers on evacuation alert may be able to defer bill payments to a later date or arrange a flexible payment plan. Customers are encouraged to call BC Hydro’s customer team at 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to discuss options.

BC Hydro is working closely with Emergency Management BC and BC Wildfire Service. Crews are ready to respond should an active wildfire impact the electrical system.

At the same time, the College of New Caledonia has closed its Fort St. James campus until further notice.

That’s because of evacuation alerts and voluntary evacuation orders issued and around the tiny community because of wildlife threat.

The college’s Burns Lake campus has been transformed into an emergency reception centre for evacuees and others affected by wildlifes in and around that community.

Previous story
American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Just Posted

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Emergency response firm owner shares his side of Burns Lake wildfire decision

Safeguard’s Jeff Kelly says he did not agree with BC Wildfire Service’s move to send his crew home

Shovel Lake Fire within containment lines: B.C. Wildfire Service

This fire has consumed 91,253 hectares

Houston’s Show and Shine

Shiny and bright new looking oldies. The show and shine took place… Continue reading

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Post-Pyeongchang departures means new opportunities for Canadian skaters

Canada captured two gold and two bronze in an unprecedented showing in South Korea

Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

Facebook and Instagram will charge tax on online advertisements for their Canadian operations

WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie’s fatal gas leak

City of Fernie and CIMCO Refrigeration in violation of workplace laws: WorkSafeBC

B.C. promotes breastfeeding for infants in government care after court ruling

The plan is intended to support vulnerable women and their infants

Most Read