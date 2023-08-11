BC Highway Patrol in Smithers made a significant drug seizure on July 13. (RCMP photo)

BC Highway Patrol in Smithers made a significant drug seizure on July 13. (RCMP photo)

BC Highway Patrol seizes $250K worth of drugs near Rose Lake

Driver caught speeding with large amount of cocaine and fentanyl

The BC Highway Patrol out of Smithers seized an estimated $250,000 worth of suspected illicit drugs July 31 following a traffic stop.

At around 3:30 p.m. that day, an officer pulled over a speeding Honda Accord near Rose Lake.

According to police, discussions with the driver at the roadside aroused the suspicions of the officer who, subsequent to arresting the driver, located and seized a significant quantity of suspected drugs inside of the vehicle including suspected cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $250,000.

READ MORE: Smithers RCMP respond to theft in progress, arrest two

The vehicle was also seized as crime-related property.

“The substances that have been seized from within this vehicle can no longer pose a danger to those in our communities or on our highways,” said Inspector Darren Woroshelo, Officer In Charge of Northern BC Highway Patrol.

“I commend the work of this officer as well as all others who work tirelessly to make our highways safer together every day.”

The driver, who police say was known to them, has since been released and is now facing multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Canada and BC Motor Vehicle Act.

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsSmithers RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bystander rescues girl, 13, who nearly drowned at B.C. lake
Next story
Parole extended for B.C. man who planned 1990 killings of mom, grandma

Just Posted

BC Highway Patrol in Smithers made a significant drug seizure on July 13. (RCMP photo)
BC Highway Patrol seizes $250K worth of drugs near Rose Lake

A glowing campfire crackles in the evening, symbolizing the return of outdoor enjoyment in regions such as Prince Rupert and Terrace. The lifting of the Category 1 campfire ban by the BC Wildfire Service allows for responsible campfire usage in designated areas, following specific safety measures. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Wildfire Service lifts campfire ban in northern B.C.

camp fire
Camp fire ban lifted

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since January and a decision to replace it with a state-of-the-art facility has been delayed. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
New mill would focus on high-end products