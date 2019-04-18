BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Ferry passengers could be sipping on beer and wine this summer as they sail through Active Pass, with the launch of a new pilot project in June, according to an internal BC Ferries staff memo.

The memo, obtained by Black Press Media, also said that alcoholic beverages – from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries – will only be available in the Pacific Buffet on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route, on sailings from 11 a.m. onward.

Customers will be restricted to two drinks and they must be purchased with a meal.

Currently, consumption of alcohol on BC Ferries ships and terminals is prohibited. However, beer and wine is offered in the dining room on ferries travelling from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert, which takes roughly 22 hours.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries not as full as reported due to ability to book consecutive sailings

The memo states that the project stems from a 2018 survey in which 50 per cent of passengers said they would be more interested in spending time lounges and buffet areas if beer and wine were served at them.

ALSO READ: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

The exact rollout date for the pilot has not been confirmed, nor how long the trial would run for.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Ferries for further details.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
