A ferry arrives at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 16, 2020. British Columbia’s health and safety agency for workers has imposed a hefty fine on BC Ferry Services Inc. over the death of one of its workers in June 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A ferry arrives at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 16, 2020. British Columbia’s health and safety agency for workers has imposed a hefty fine on BC Ferry Services Inc. over the death of one of its workers in June 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BC Ferries fined $674,000 over worker who drowned after falling from vessel

The worker leaned onto a fabric webbing panel that broke away, according to WorkSafeBC

British Columbia’s health and safety agency for workers has imposed a hefty fine on BC Ferry Services Inc., over the death of one of its workers in June 2020.

A statement on the WorkSafeBC site says a fine of $674,445 was imposed last month.

It says one of the firm’s employees was doing work on a ferry that was docked for maintenance in Richmond.

The worker leaned onto a fabric webbing panel that broke away when he was trying to retrieve an item floating in the water, and he drowned.

The agency says the worker wasn’t wearing a life-jacket and the fabric panels were insufficient at stopping him from falling into the water below.

It says no safe work procedures had been developed by BC Ferries to retrieve fallen objects from the water and it failed to ensure the health and safety of its employees at the work site.

“The firm also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were both high-risk violations,” the WorkSafeBC statement says.

BC Ferries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesworksite deaths

Previous story
UPDATE: Damaged cable that took down northwest B.C. phone and internet underscores vulnerability of region
Next story
Indigenous leaders seek RCMP response after marchers hit by truck in Mission

Just Posted

A modernization of 10th St. is to be helped by a federal grant. (File photo)
Houston gets major grant for downtown project

The Cops for Cancer - Tour de North finished in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23 with participants jubilant at the success of cycling more than 870 km and battling wicked weather to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Tour de North getting ready to hit the road again to benefit sick kids

Northern B.C. communities west of Prince George were without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Damaged cable that took down northwest B.C. phone and internet underscores vulnerability of region

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents