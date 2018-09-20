(Pexels)

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is warning the public after fraudulent PayPal receipts were sent to B.C. email addresses.

“The email is not from BC Children’s Hospital Foundation or PayPal,” the hospital foundation said in a statement.

“It is a fraudulent attempt to gain access to your PayPal account.”

Anyone who gets the email is asked to forward it to spoof@paypal.com and then delete it.

The foundation warned recipients to not open any links or download any attachments, and if they have, to log into their PayPal account and review recent transactions.

For more tips on how to keep your account secure, visit PayPal’s website.

