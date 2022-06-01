Houston rodeo

Barrel racing was top event for the May day weekend in Houston

Pleasant Valley Horse Club May Days were held May 20 to the 23 and event organizer Tori Long said, “We were very happy with the turnout considering covid and everything that’s gone on in the passed couple of years.”

The events held were BCBRA Sanctioned Barrel races which saw about 30 entries. Also cattle sorting, ranch hand competition, steer daubing, steer undecorating, open gymkhana and leadline gymkhana.

There were about 50-60 participants from Houston, Smithers, Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof and Prince George.

Kids as young as four and five participated in many events as well.

What’s next for the the Pleasant Valley Horse Club? They plan to host a poker ride this fall.

 

