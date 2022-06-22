Bake sale in Houston

The Houston seniors held a back and plant sale on June 16 at the senior hall in Houston. Ted Metz, organizer of the sale said, “We had a good turn out and we sold all the baking goods and we just had a few plants lets over.” (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map