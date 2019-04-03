Bad drivers to be targetted by RCMP

The Houston RCMP detachment is to continue its campaign begun last year to target bad drivers, says its officer in charge.

“It was one of the priorities outlined by the District of Houston council last year and we’re going to continue effective with the new fiscal year which begins April 1,” said Sergeant Jason Burndred.

March is officially a month devoted to combating distracted driving but Burndred said officers are vigilant throughout the year.

Officers will be looking for motorists speaking on cellphones or texting or using other electronic devices and those who are speeding or otherwise exhibiting aggressive driving behaviour.

“What I can say is that people are now more cognizant [of the dangers of distracted driving] but there are still some that aren’t,” said Burndred. “But overall the compliance rate is higher.”

The detachment has also had the benefit of officers being trained not only in field sobriety testing for alcohol consumption but also field testing for the effects of recreational cannabis use.

The latter training, which took place province-wide, is in response to the legalization last fall of recreational cannabis use.

Drivers caught using electronic devices face a ticket of $368 and four penalty points on their driver’s licence, with the latter translating into an additional levy of $175 for a total hit of $543 on a first infraction.

Aside from having officers keeping an eye out for bad drivers, members of the public will also call the detachment to report erratic or dangerous driving behaviour, said Burndred.

“If people are willing to go to court, they can become witnesses,” he said of those reporting the driving behaviour of others.

Officers can also track down the owners of vehicles and issue warnings, Burndred added.

Another policing priority on the detachment’s list for 2019 is cutting down on the amount of vandalism and property crime.

“We had an increase there this year,” said Burndred of incidents on both public and private property.

And officers will also continue efforts to reduce drug trafficking and associated crime.