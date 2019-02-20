Bad air drives Houston, B.C. warning notice

People with breathing issues advised to take precautions

People with breathing and other medical conditions were being told last week to take precautions because of a high amount of fine particulate matter in the air.

A notice issued by Northern Health and the provincial environment ministry on Feb. 12 said people with “chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise” until it is lifted.

“Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine particulate exposure,” the notice indicated.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who hve diabetes, and lung or heart disease.”

The notice was in effect for one day, ending Feb. 13.

As is customary with air quality advistories, the District of Houston issued an accompanying notice, banning the use of woodstoves unless it is the only source of heat in a dwelling.

That ban falls in line with a District of Houston bylaw.

Residents were also asked to voluntarily not use fireplaces unless, as is the case with a woodstove, the fireplace is the only source of heat in a dwelling.

And if a woodstove or fireplace is used, residents were being advised to burn only dry wood and to ensure there is plenty of air for a cleaner burn.

The provincial air quality objective is 25 micograms of fine particulate matter per cubic metre of air.

As of Feb. 12, the day the notice was issued, the level in Houston was 33.5 micrograms of fine particulate matter. On the same day it was 23.7 in Burns Lake, 36.1 in Vanderhoof and 25.5 in Smithers.

Fine particulate matter emissions come from automobiles, trucks and trains as well as industrial activity and wood-burning appliances.

Residents were also asked not to idle their vehicles.

Environment ministry meteorologist Ben Weinstein, who is based in Smithers, said Houston’s air quality advisories come from a combination of weather patterns and emissions.

“When you have a period of still air, a high pressure ridge that’s built up, you can have an inversion layer and with low wind speed, there’s a limited dispersion of pollutants that are emitted,” he said.

The resulting combination of emissions and weather also becomes a factor for communities situated within valley bottoms, Weinstein added.

He said the Feb. 12 advisory was cancelled after a mass of unstable air passed through the area, flushing out the pollutants.

Previous story
Dog reunited with family 101 days after California wildfire

Just Posted

One in critical condition after train hits grader near Smithers

The collision occurred at the Lawson Road crossing in the rural community of Quick

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Province announces $100-million grant funding for Northwest communities

The Northern Capital and Planning Grant will go to four regional districts and 22 municipalities

Happy anniversary Chia’s Dream Closet

Chia’s dream Closet celebrated their first year anniversary last week. Owner, Chia… Continue reading

Poker ride a winning hand for local club

Event attracts snowmobilers from around the region

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Most Read