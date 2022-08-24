Houston resident Kelly Jaarsma organized an independent back to school sale at the Houston Public Library in the Canfor room. Her idea behind the one day sale was to have people purge their closest and sell unwanted clothing and items for a lesser price then retail, helping people get some great deals for back to school. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
