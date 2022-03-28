Bachrach renews call for public bus service in northwest B.C.

Last month, Bachrach held a virtual transportation townhall discussing the impacts of the absence of Greyhound

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has once again renewed his call for a bus system in B.C.’s northwest.

Bachrach, who is the NDP’s transportation critic tabled a petition today in the House of Commons calling on the government to create a national public bus service.

“We need national leadership from the federal government to create a public passenger service which re-connects communities across the country and ensures people can access jobs and services no matter where they live,” Bachrach said in a statement earlier today.

The petition shines a light on key issues such as passenger rail and bus service in connecting small and rural communities. Other key issues include reducing climate pollution and also supporting the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Calls for Justice.

Last month, Bachrach held a virtual transportation townhall where residents from across the Northwest and beyond came together to discuss the impact of Greyhound’s cancellation.

“Over 100 people came together last month to share their frustrations but also their aspirations for what better public transport can look like,” said Bachrach. “The overriding message is that we need service which is safe, affordable, accessible and integrated.”

Bachrach said during his House of Commons address that petitioners want the federal government to show real leadership by connecting communities with a safe and accessible bus and railway service.

