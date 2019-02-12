The woman spotted in a garbage container in the Brock Shopping Centre managed to climb to the top of the truck before firefighters arrived to help her down. (Derek Molter/KTW)

B.C. woman rescued after being dumped into garbage truck

Fire crews say woman was lucky not to be injured or killed

  Feb. 12, 2019
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A woman who was inside a dumpster escaped unscathed after being lifted into the back of a garbage truck on Monday morning outside the Brock Shopping Centre Tim Hortons outlet.

The truck was on its way to empty another load at the neighbouring Mary Brown’s restaurant before the driver noticed the woman had fallen into the truck from the container, Kamloops Fire Rescue platoon Capt. Darryl Cooper told KTW.

Firefighters arrived on scene scene at 8:17 a.m.

“By the time we got there, she was actually on top of the truck,” he said, noting the woman was rescued via ladder.

Cooper said the woman, who is in her mid-30s, appeared to be uninjured, refused treatment and was left in the care of RCMP.

“I think she was very lucky,” said Cooper, adding he has heard reports of broken legs or even death resulting from people getting caught in dumpsters as they are being unloaded by truck.

If the woman hadn’t caught the driver’s attention when she did, she could have been buried under more loads of garbage, Cooper noted.

READ MORE: B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

READ MORE: Newborn found in B.C. dumpster dies in hospital

Cooper said he’s not sure why the woman was in the dumpster, but advised that people refrain from entering the structures if trying to escape the cold or looking for food. He said people should instead access a cold weather shelter or the food bank.

Cooper said garbage truck drivers should also double check to make sure no one is in a dumpster before emptying one.

