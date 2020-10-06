B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan released his full platform for the Oct. 24 B.C. election with a promise to send out further COVID-19 relief payments for up to $1,000 per family, increasing a deficit further to do it.

Horgan said Oct. 6 he came up with the direct payments after the election was called.

“We’re not throwing money just to buy votes,” Horgan said. “We believe this puts the stimulus in the hands of the people who need it the most.”

The direct payments are to be available up to household income of $125,000, and individual incomes up to $62,500. They will cost $1.4 billion, and along with rent assistance and other promises they will bring the province’s deficit up to about $15 billion for the year.

“We recognize that when this is over we’re going to have to dig out from underneath it,” Horgan said.

more to come…

