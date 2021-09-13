A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. to offer 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses to severely immunocompromised people

Dr. Henry says part of this group likely did not mount a full immune response to first two doses

The province will begin sending third dose invitations to people who are severely immunocompromised starting on Monday (Sept. 13).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement, saying that these individuals will be drawn from the list of clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) people that were prioritized for initial doses in the spring.

The CEV group includes about 300,000 people with varying levels of immunosuppression. The first group of 15,000, who will receive texts and emails offering a third dose starting Monday, includes solid organ transplant recipients, people who are actively being treated for hematologic cancers and lymphoma, people on certain immunosuppressants or with primary immunosuppression and people who have received bone marrow and stem cell transplants. Data about third doses for moderately immunocompromised people, about 120,000 individuals, is still being reviewed but an extra shot could be offered to that group within a month.

The rest of the clinically extremely vulnerable group, about 165,000 people who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, do not require a third dose based on current data, Henry said. If booster shots are offered to the general population, however, this group of people will be prioritized.

Monday’s announcement follows guidance released last week from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) which stated that the severely immunocompromised should be offered a third dose to bring their immune response closer to that of health individuals.

Henry said that the 15,000 people considered severely immunocompromised will be able to go to any vaccine clinic to receive their third dose after they receive their text or email.

