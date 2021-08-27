B.C. to launch grant process for community events amid COVID-19

Groups will receive up to 20 per cent of their total event budget

Minister Mark speaks to young employees at the PNE in Vancouver on Aug. 27, 2021. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

B.C. community festival organizers will soon have access to applying for one-time grants to support efforts to resume events amid the pandemic.

Tourism Minister Melanie Mark announced $12.9 million in funding Friday (Aug. 27) at Playland in Vancouver. Groups will receive up to 20 per cent of their total event budget, to a maximum of $250,000 per application.

Organizations will be able to apply as of Friday.

“We know that people have been missing community fairs, festivals and events, and organizers have made tremendous sacrifices to keep us all safe,” Mark said. “We’re proud to support local events, so people can gather safely with family and friends, in groups and close to home as we continue to navigate our way through this pandemic.”

More to come.

