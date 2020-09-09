B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

An B.C. teacher at an unnamed school district has been handed a lifetime ban after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a student.

A decision posted Tuesday (Sept. 8) by the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch said the secondary school teacher, who remains unnamed, pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including sexual exploitation, in February 2019.

The school district first reported the teacher to the commissioner of the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch in May 2018. The teacher was charged later that month with one count of sexual exploitation of a young person by a person in a position of trust or authority and one count of sexual assault. The details of the case are covered by a publication ban, but the teacher was sentenced in February of this year.

The teacher resigned from the school district in June 2018, one month after first being investigated. The commissioner issued a lifetime ban on teaching at any school in B.C. to the teacher at an undisclosed date.

ALSO READ: B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

EducationSchools