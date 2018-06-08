B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

The B.C. government is inviting licensed child care providers to sign up for a pilot program to begin its universal child care plan.
The pilot project is to “model” child care at a cost of $200 a month per child and use the results to plan an expanded program, says a statement released Friday by the provincial and federal governments.
“The new prototype sites, which will run from Sept. 1 2018 to March 31, 2019, will convert approximately 1,800 licensed child care spaces at existing facilities around the province into low-cost spaces for families,” says the statement from the B.C. Ministry of Children and Family Development and Employment and Social Development Canada.
“For eligible families with an annual pre-tax income of less than $45,000, child care will be free at these facilities through the new Affordable Child Care Benefit, which will officially roll out in September 2018. Families with a pre-tax income under $111,000 will pay less than $10 a day.”
more to come…