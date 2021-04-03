An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News

B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

B.C. has set two new records for daily COVID-19 cases, just a few short days after breaking another record.

The province is reporting a total of 2,090 cases between April 1 and 3, according to a joint statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Dix Saturday (April 3). Broken down, it was 1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3.

This comes just a few days after B.C. hit a record high number of cases on Wednesday, with 1,031.

However, the statement says “some data are not available over the long weekend, including data on variants and hospitalizations.” The release doesn’t mention if there were any deaths over the last two reporting periods.

There are 90 people are in intensive care, but the statement also doesn’t mention how many active cases there are in the province.

Of the 2,090 cases, 709 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,052 were in Fraser Health, 147 were in Island Health, 149 were in Interior Health and 33 were in Northern Health.

Meantime, 856,801 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in B.C., and 87,455 of which are second doses.

In partnership with the BC Pharmacy Association, the province is expanding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine program for people aged 55 to 65. By the end of next week, it will expand to communities such as Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Parksville, Prince George, Quesnel, Terrace, Vernon and Victoria.

Henry and Dix also remind B.C. residents to not travel this long weekend.

“Consider day trips only or staying overnight in a local campground or hotelm” the statement reads. “We have seen too many cases of people travelling outside their health authority region and not using their layers of protection, leading to outbreaks and clusters in their home community.

“These outbreaks are avoidable, and right now we must stay within our local region – for the safety of your community and for others.”

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
