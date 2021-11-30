B.C. sees 358 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 300 in hospital

Daily new cases of COVID-19 reported to B.C. public health, to Nov. 28, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. public health teams reported 358 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing a slow decline in spread of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

There were no new deaths or outbreaks in the health care system in the 24 hours up to Nov. 30, after a high rate of serious illness and death in recent seeks. There are currently 300 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infection, down from 303 on Monday, with 104 in intensive care, down from 115.

