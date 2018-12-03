B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Staff at North Vancouver high school has locked the bathrooms after catching students vaping in them.

In a bulletin sent to parents at Seycove Secondary last week, officials said all bathrooms would be locked until further notice, while changing rooms will only be unlocked before and after gym class, and teachers will monitor how many students are out of class.

The school said it has noticed a recent uptick in the amount of kids smoking e-cigarettes on its property.

“Vaping poses significant and immediate health risks for all those who do it,” the bulletin read.

“The bottom line is that vaping is having a significant negative impact on our community and our learning environment and it is illegal for all of the students in this building for a reason.”

Vaping is banned at workplaces and schools in B.C and only those ages 19 and up can legally buy vaporizers.

