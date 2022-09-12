Finance Minister Selina Robinson talks about financial aid due to inflation and the cost-of-living increases and support during a press conference at Goudy Field in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Robinson says preliminary financial numbers for the first three months of the current fiscal year show the province is in a strong position despite ongoing global economic risks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Finance Minister Selina Robinson talks about financial aid due to inflation and the cost-of-living increases and support during a press conference at Goudy Field in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Robinson says preliminary financial numbers for the first three months of the current fiscal year show the province is in a strong position despite ongoing global economic risks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. says financial outlook improving, forecasts $706 million surplus

Finance minister presented province’s first quarterly report Sept. 12

British Columbia’s financial outlook is showing improvements, with a budget surplus of $706 million forecast for the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says preliminary financial numbers for the first three months of 2022-23 show the province is in a strong position despite ongoing global economic risks.

The quarterly report Robinson posted today also indicates financial improvements over the next three years, but includes forecasts of budget deficits for two of the three years.

The government recently announced the province’s final audited budget for 2021-2022 produced a surplus of $1.3 billion following earlier forecasts of a deficit nearing $10 billion.

Robinson said the earlier deficit forecast of $9.7 billion was made during the darkest days of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic where the province and other governments were preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

Last week, the B.C. government announced a $600 million relief plan to help families most in need as costs for goods and services rise.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaeconomyFinances

Previous story
From high-profile global child abduction case to B.C. mayor’s chair?
Next story
Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Just Posted

Commercial fisherman Joel Collier was shocked by the lack of shore amenities for commercial fishermen when he docked in Prince Rupert July 2022. A fishing vessel is unloading near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Commercial fisherman alarmed by lack of amenities in Prince Rupert harbour

(Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect in Topley Landing boat theft charged with attempted murder of a police officer

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II