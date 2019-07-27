The Independent Investigations Office is sending a team to Vernon after a woman fell ill in RCMP cells. (Black Press file photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

B.C.’s police watchdog investigators are headed to Vernon after an incident in the RCMP cells there that left a woman in hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office was notified by Vernon RCMP on Thursday that a woman, arrested the previous day and being held in cells overnight prior to a court appearance, had gone into medical distress.

The woman spoke with RCMP officers and sheriffs on late Thursday morning, the IIO said in a news release Friday night, while in her cell in preparation for court.

Shortly after, she was seen to be in medical distress in the cell. Paramedics were called and the woman was transported to the hospital, where she remained as of Friday.

The cause of her medical distress is under investigation.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The Vernon RCMP have not commented publicly on the matter.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Exstew Borrow Pit a deadly man-made fish trap for thousands of young salmon

Just Posted

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Murder suspects spotted in Burns Lake, resident says

A Burns Lake resident saw two men in a local business matching… Continue reading

Exstew Borrow Pit a deadly man-made fish trap for thousands of young salmon

The Ministry of Transportation is filling the pit this summer after decades

Police identify man found slain near Dease Lake

Police have identified the man found dead on July 19 at a… Continue reading

Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

B.C.’s police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

National Energy Board rejects federal review of Coastal GasLink pipeline

Project falls within provincial jurisdiction, board rules

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

Most Read