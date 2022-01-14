Tracking of COVID-19 case spread in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions shows similar pattern to that of other urban regions that are ahead of B.C. in the spread of the Omicron variant. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Tracking of COVID-19 case spread in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health regions shows similar pattern to that of other urban regions that are ahead of B.C. in the spread of the Omicron variant. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s Omicron wave following world pattern of peaking, declining

Most severe illness still from Delta variant of COVID-19

B.C.’s fifth wave of COVID-19 infection has likely peaked, and hospital admissions are being closely tracked with the expectation they will also begin to decline as early as next week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday.

Data presented Friday show B.C. following a similar pattern as other urban areas around the world, including London and New York City, where the latest variant has travelled quickly and begun running out of people to infect.

“We probably reached our peak last weekend,” Henry said Jan. 14. “Now we’re confident that we’re in a downward trajectory.”

Testing of virus concentrations in urban wastewater provides a second indication, which is not dependent on individual test results that haven’t been able to keep up. Wastewater also shows a peak and decline in community infection during January. The spread of Omicron has been mostly in the Fraser, Vancouver Coastal health regions, and on southern Vancouver Island where its spread was first detected in B.C. after a rugby tournament in Ontario attended by a Victoria team.

The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show hospitalization rates are higher for unvaccinated people in all age groups, particularly people aged 70 and older. While most of the serious illness in B.C. is still related to the Delta variant, Omicron is still a risk that increases with age.

“If you are over 70 and you haven’t had your booster dose yet, you need it and you need it now,” Henry said.

Henry also addressed the common perception that an increase in infections among vaccinated people is a sign that vaccines aren’t effective against the Omicron variant. Analysis shows that with nearly 90 per cent of B.C. adults double vaccinated, the small share of unvaccinated people is still producing most of the illness.

Gyms, bars and night clubs remain closed as high-risk locations for virus transmission, and capacity limits are in place for indoor events. Henry said that situation is being monitored as the fifth wave continues to decline.

RELATED: B.C. sets record with 534 people in hospital for COVID-19

RELATED: B.C. offers faster booster doses for pregnant women

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Global coalition calls for halt to Vancouver Island shipbreaking operation
Next story
B.C. targets radio jammers, GPS trackers as drug-trafficking tools

Just Posted

Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, calls for a vote to roll back a five per cent water and sewer rate increase voted for at the March 26 council meeting. (Thom Barker photo)
Telkwa mayor steps down; village sites health issues

Highway 16 was closed near Houston for most of the day due to a collision between a logging truck and a car that claimed the life of the car driver. (File photo/Houston Today)
UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash east of Houston claims life of one driver

Prince George RCMP suggest making sure your house number is clearly visible both day and night. (file photo)
Prince George RCMP say rural crime has gone up 22% since October of 2021

Peter Haugan, All Native Tournament organizer, said the choice to postpone the event was because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and to give teams and communities time to be ready for the event. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
All Native Basketball Tournament postponed in Prince Rupert – again