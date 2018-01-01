Parents Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardeep Singh Shergill pose with their daughter, the first baby to be born in B.C. in 2018. (Grace Kennedy photo)

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

While most the province was ringing in the New Year, Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardeep Singh Shergill were saying hello to their first child at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

It wasn’t expected.

“We were looking for a normal baby,” new father Shergill, 35, said. “But everybody decided, doctors decided to have a c-section.”

The couple’s daughter was due to be born on Dec. 24, but a week of waiting brought on a decision for a c-section.

“I was scared or nervous from the natural (birth), not the c-section,” Nijjar said, laughing a little.

It was only around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 that they realized they might have a New Year’s baby — which they did in remarkable fashion. Their daughter was born only nine seconds after midnight, at 8 pounds 7 ounces.

The baby girl hasn’t been named yet; her parents will take her to their Gurudwara after they are discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. There, they will read a paragraph from the holy book, and give her a name after the first word of that paragraph.

So far, the baby girl has had a number of visitors — including a contingent of television and newspaper journalists. Her aunt, a sister-in-law to the couple, waited patiently outside the hospital room for the media to leave. Other family members still live in India, where Nijjar and Shergill moved from two years ago.

Nijjar called her mother in India after the birth.

“She’s very happy,” Nijjar said.

Judging from the smiles on the sleepy parents’ faces, they were pretty happy too.

Related: Interior Health’s New Years baby born in Penticton

-with files from Carmen Weld


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

New parents Manpreet Kaur Nijjar and Hardeep Singh Shergill faced a slew of reporters several hours after their daughter’s birth. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Previous story
Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley
Next story
First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Deadly accident closes Hwy 16 west of Prince George

UPDATE: Detour opened. A fatal accident closed Highway 16 west of Prince George Thursday afternoon.

Houston Taekwon-Do members compete in Smithers

On Dec. 9, 2017 at the Smithers Winter Classic Taekwon-Do Championships, 71… Continue reading

Merry Christmas

I started out in October preparing for Christmas doing the usual keeping… Continue reading

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

Most Read