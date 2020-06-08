Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix head to the press theatre at the B.C. legislature update the pandemic situation, June 1, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

As B.C.’s daily coronavirus cases continue at a low level and hospitalized cases dwindle, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has begun offering guidance for people who may be able to travel for tourism purposes in the weeks ahead.

New cases of COVID-19 from province-wide testing totalled 29 in the three days up to June 8, with no new outbreaks in the health care system and no additional deaths. Only 16 people remained in hospital with coronavirus-related conditons, four in intensive care.

Henry is preparing to decide when non-essential travel can be allowed within B.C., as tourism operators try to salvage something of their season and stay in business. B.C.’s phase-three opening plan is set to begin before the end of June, as long as infection rates remain low and physical distance measures are adhered to.

Henry said step one of any travel plans for this summer should be to check with the local authorities an business organizations to make sure they are prepared to welcome visitors.

more to come…

