B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system ‘closed for maintenance’

Caller told to call back later in the day

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine booking website appears to be down as of the morning of Monday, April 12, 2021. (Black Press Media)

The province’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system appears to be down for maintenance as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday (April 12) morning.

One person attempting to book in Fraser Health said that they were unable to book through the website or by phone, with the agent on the line telling them to try again in a couple hours.

B.C. is currently registering people ages 60 and up for the vaccine. Once a person is registered, they will be informed when they become eligible for a vaccine.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for more details on the vaccine booking system maintence.

