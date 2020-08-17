B.C. Social Development Minister Shane Simpson takes questions in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)

B.C.’s COVID-19 low-income payments extended to December

$300 monthly ‘crisis supplement’ for income assistance

B.C. residents on provincial income or disability assistance who don’t get federal COVID-19 help will continue to receive an extra $300 per month until December, Social Development Minister Shane Simpson says.

The B.C. “crisis supplement” began in April, for people who don’t qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit that requires a loss of income related to the coronavirus pandemic. Simpson announced Aug. 17 that the additional B.C. payments will continue for assistance payments to be issued Sept. 23, Oct. 21. Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

B.C. assistance recipients do not have to apply for the additional payments. The $300 per month is also being distributed to B.C. residents receiving the B.C. Seniors Supplement and Comforts Allowance. People receiving B.C. income or disability assistance and federal Employment Insurance or CERB are not eligible for the crisis supplement, but any EI or CERB payments they do receive will temporarily not reduce their income or disability assistance.

For those receiving federal disability benefits, Ottawa recently announced a one-time $600 payment that is also exempt for people receiving provincial assistance.

