B.C.’s COVID-19 decrease continues, 515 new cases Tuesday

Fraser Health is using ‘targeted’ vaccination clinics in high-risk areas of the Lower Mainland. (Fraser Health photo)

B.C. recorded 515 new cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday, continuing a slow decline in infection spread, as the number of seriously ill people continued high, with 425 in hospital and 141 in critical care units.

With the latest regional travel and indoor dining restrictions in place for more than a month, the latest total is down to the level it was in late February. B.C. saw 596 new cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 605 for Sunday and 558 on Monday, down from a high of more than 1,200 daily cases reached in mid-March.

