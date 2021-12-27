B.C.’s COVID-19 case rate stays high, Fraser Health highest

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases to Dec. 23, 2021 (seven-day rolling average in white), showing unprecedented infection spread since the arrival of the Omicron variant. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. reported 2,552 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Day, 2,023 more on Boxing Day and 1,713 cases on Monday, continuing a high rate that began last week with a new variant.

Monday’s report is a preliminary count of new cases since B.C. public health teams reached their maximum testing capacity of about 20,000 daily tests last week. There were no statistics released Monday on hospitalizations, intensive care cases and deaths for the weekend.

B.C.’s infection rate, like others around the world, has taken off since the Omicron variant of the coronavirus began to spread. It shot up past 2,000 cases on Friday, Christmas Eve, but hospitalization rates remained stable.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Of the 6,288 cases for Dec. 25-27, the new cases by region are:

• 3,181 new cases in Fraser Health

• 1,482 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

• 713 new cases in Interior Health

• 174 new cases in Northern Health

• 737 new cases in Island Health

• one new case in person who resides outside of Canada

