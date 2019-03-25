Volunteers load trash from the Vedder River into pickup trucks on Sunday. Submitted photo

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

A pop-up cleanup along a Chilliwack river edge netted much of the usual trash, and some not-so-commonly found items.

Among the food garbage, plastics and discarded camping items, a group cleaning up the Vedder River stumbled upon a bag of discarded, dirty and unwrapped sex toys.

It was probably the most surprising find for the group, which formed on Facebook over the last month by organizer Nita Vallillee.

“This was an event created by myself as my family and I discovered all that mess about a month ago,” Vallillee said. “We had to wait for the snow to melt to be effective in our clean up effort.”

That was about one month ago, and dozens off people showed up for the cleaning event held Sunday, March 24. The ad-hoc group consisted of families, four-wheel drivers, kayakers, hikers, and others just wanting to keep the rivers clean. Because this event is a non-sponsored one, volunteers had to bring all their supplies to the site, to the 46100 block of Chilliwack Lake Road.

There were areas that they couldn’t clean up, Vallillee says, because they were still being used.

“There were two very large active sites that I have had some aggressive verbal contact with, so we avoided them,” she said. “It was brought to my attention that one of the camps was cooking meth, too. Yikes.”

The camps that were still occupied were the ones that had the most trash, she added.

RELATED STORY: Several tonnes of garbage hauled in during Fraser River Cleanup in Chilliwack

In total, they cleaned up about 600 lbs of trash, including shopping carts, tires, propane tanks, lawn chairs, burnt clothing, food waste, hundreds of needles which were mostly uncapped, assorted plastic items, a kids bike stroller, burned tent frames and old tent poles, sheet metal, and the curious bag of sex toys.

“I am very satisfied with the results and plan on having Griffin evict the other camps to do a proper clean up,” she said. And she’s not done with her efforts. Vallillee has a few other areas in her sites for future pop-up cleanups. This clean up was in addition to the annual one held by the Chilliwack Vedder Cleanup Society. That event takes place on April 13.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.
Next story
Trudeau delivers campaign-style speech while introducing candidate Taggart

Just Posted

Houston woman gets two years for aggravated assault

Ewald pleads guilty; trial of co-accused Calvin Dyrland begins in Smithers court

Truck rally in Houston

Vehicles and suopports wound thier way through Houston Saturday as a sign… Continue reading

Northwest mobile unit to help those at heart of mental health, addiction crisis

Province, Northern Health unveils new unit in Terrace to bridge gaps in services

Dust advisory from Smithers to Burns Lake

Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake dusty enough to warrant an air quality advisory.

Aussies buy majority stake in Red Chris mine

Company looks forward to relationship with Tahltan Nation

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Most Read