Prices for gasoline are reaching higher numbers each week and Peace Arch residents are seeking a solution (File photo/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. residents crossing border in search of more affordable fuel

Shell gas station in Blaine is seeing more Canadian customers daily

Canadian residents are heading across the U.S. border in growing numbers in an effort to save their wallets from the ever-increasing gas prices in the Lower Mainland.

The cost to put gasoline in the tank has been hitting record-high prices over the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, prices to fill-up in Blaine, Wash. are around $4.86 per gallon, which is $1.635 per litre after conversion to Canadian dollars. By comparison, gas prices throughout South Surrey and White Rock were as high as $2.20 per litre on Wednesday morning (May 11).

The Shell Gas Station, located at 360 D St. in Blaine has been seeing “a lot more traffic of customers coming out of B.C.” in recent weeks, taking advantage of the lower gas prices, Guri Gill, the station’s co-owner, said.

