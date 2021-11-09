Kane Peterson, 9, gets a his COVID-19 vaccination Saturday morning in Everett, Washington on Nov. 6, 2021. Vaccination for children aged 5-11 are underway in the U.S. and a decision is pending from Health Canada. (Kevin Clark/Everett Herald)

B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Hospital, intensive care patients creep up again

B.C. public health teams reported 500 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with five more deaths and an increase in people hospitalized and in intensive care.

There are 426 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Nov. 9, up from 407 on Monday, 124 of them in intensive care, an increase of three in the past 24 hours.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

