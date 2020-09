B.C.’s COVID-19 case count continues high, with 132 new cases reported Friday (Sept. 11) to bring the number of active cases in the province to 1,461.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak, at Evergreen Hamlets long-term care home in Surrey. There are currently 14 long-term care or assisted living facilities with outbreak precautions in place, and three acute-care facilities.

more to come…

