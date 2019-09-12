B.C. raked in $115 million in vacancy tax from about 12,000 homeowners

Data shows 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from the levy

British Columbia collected $115 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year from homeowners who paid the province’s speculation and vacancy tax.

As of Sept. 3, it says almost 12,000 homeowners were paying the tax, which targets people who own vacant property in B.C.

The province says more than 1.6 million tax declarations have been filed and its data shows 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from the levy.

Of those paying the tax, the province says just over 4,500 were foreign owners, about 3,000 were classified as satellite families, some 1,500 were Canadians living outside the province, and about 2,400 were B.C. residents.

READ MORE: New B.C. residents not exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

Finance Minister Carole James is scheduled to meet in Vancouver today with mayors from communities where the tax is applied to discuss potential changes this fall.

The tax is applied in communities in and around Victoria and Vancouver, as well as other areas that have had hot housing markets including Kelowna and Nanaimo.

Several communities have called on James to eliminate the tax or offer exemptions because they say it hurts development and punishes homeowners with second properties.

The tax rate for 2018 was 0.5 per cent of the assessed value for all properties, rising to two per cent in 2019 for foreign owners and so-called satellite families, while Canadian citizens or permanent residents continue to pay 0.5 per cent. Satellite families are defined as those that earn most of their income outside of Canada.

The government says the average assessed home value of properties that are subject to the tax is $1.45 million.

James said the money collected from the tax will be used to help fund affordable housing projects in the communities where it is applied.

“Our government inherited a province at the peak of a housing crisis and committed to tackling this crisis head-on,” James said in a news release. “The speculation and vacancy tax is helping to make sure homes are being used for people, not speculation or money laundering.”

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: 99% of B.C. homeowners exempt from speculation and vacancy tax

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Power outages in B.C. briefly leave more than 120,000 customers in the dark

Just Posted

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

Bear shot in Houston

Constable Mark Smaill, from the Houston RCMP detachment confirmed today, Sept. 11,… Continue reading

Criminal charge file under review

Relates to 2017 pre-grad party altercation

New sidewalks

This sidewalk replacement is part of a multi-year replacement project started last… Continue reading

Community planner hired

Job is to examine housing issues

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

B.C. raked in $115 million in vacancy tax from about 12,000 homeowners

Data shows 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from the levy

Power outages in B.C. briefly leave more than 120,000 customers in the dark

B.C. Hydro says it suspects a lightning strike caused outages in northern and central B.C.

Trudeau promises added incentives for first-time home buyers

Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto promised an increase in qualifying home prices to offset higher prices

‘If anybody could do it, he could,’ Terry Fox’s nurse to speak at B.C. run

Alison Ince remembers being ‘impressed’ with Terry Fox when they first met in 1977

B.C. speculation tax going up for non-Canadian property owners

Finance minister to decide soon if strata rent bans exempted

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

Moose breaks into Fort St. John school district office

Conservation officers found the animal and determined it was fine, ‘all things considered’

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Most Read