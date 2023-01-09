B.C. says it will expedite the registration time for internationally-trained nurses to get practising. (Credit: Pixabay/Antonio-Corigliano)

B.C. promises to expedite registration time for internationally-trained nurses

Province committing $1.3 million to reduce wait from 3 years to 4-9 months

B.C. is investing fresh dollars into getting retired nurses back to work and internationally-trained ones into the health-care system.

Premier David Eby announced Monday (Jan. 9) the province is committing $1.3 million to expediting the registration process for internationally-educated nurses, with the aim of reducing the wait time from up to three years to four to nine months.

At the same time, Eby said they’re changing the grants available to assist those applicants so they are accessible up front, instead of as a reimbursement. Grants are available for up to $3,700.

The province is introducing new funds to bring retired nurses back into the system as well. Eby said they’ll be offering nurses who want to return to the profession bursaries of up to $10,000 for costs including re-application, assessment, travel and education.

