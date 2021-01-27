B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Premier Horgan calls jumping COVID vaccine queue ‘un-Canadian’

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Premier John Horgan says most people in British Columbia are doing their best to follow public health guidelines during COVID-19 pandemic, but some are acting badly.

The premier called a B.C. couple “un-Canadian” for travelling to Yukon where they’re alleged to have jumped the queue to get an early COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Horgan says it’s disconcerting that some people are holding large gatherings in Vancouver penthouses and others are looking for parties in Whistler despite health restrictions.

READ MORE: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

But he says while a few people are looking for loopholes, most are sticking to the rules and contributing to keeping everybody safe during the pandemic.

Horgan says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s call for people to do more to fight COVID-19 was her plea to get everybody to adhere to public health restrictions.

The province reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 today, and four additional deaths.

READ MORE: B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

CoronavirusJohn Horgan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization
Next story
Stone carving found on Victoria beach confirmed Indigenous ritual pillar

Just Posted

DOH
Council boosts budget slightly

Council gave its official blessing Jan. 19 to increasing taxes to pay… Continue reading

Ski trails
Great skiing in Houston

The trails are in good shape at Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club.… Continue reading

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

The food hub survey showed that over 61 per cent respondents were looking to expand their business. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Houston Today)
RDBN’s food hub survey highlights producers’ needs

The project team to set up further discussion sessions with producers this year

“We are very excited and very grateful that in a year that has been challenging for a lot of people, we have been fortunate to be where we are,” said Tim Close, the manager for Tim Hortons, Houston. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Houston’s Tim Hortons — a popular stop, all the way to Burns Lake

Close family hires locally for the franchise

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,” urges Dr. Henry

Royal B.C. Museum conservator Megan Doxsey-Whitfield kneels next to a carved stone pillar believed to have significance as a First Nations cultural marker by local Indigenous people. The pillar was discovered on the beach at Dallas Road last summer. Museum curatorial staff have been working with Songhees and Esquimalt Nation representatives to gain a clearer picture of its use. (Photo courtesy Royal BC Museum)
Stone carving found on Victoria beach confirmed Indigenous ritual pillar

Discussion underway with the Esquimalt and Songhees about suitable final home for the artifact

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
Gambling debts revealed in details of bankruptcy filing by hockey star Evander Kane

Sharks left winger and former Vancouver Giants player owes close to $30 million total

Othman “Adam” Hamdan, pictured in front of Christina Lake’s Welcome Centre, was acquitted of terrorism related charges in 2017. He has been living in Christina Lake since November 2020. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man acquitted on terrorism charges awaits deportation trial while living in Kootenays

Othman Ayed Hamdan said he wants to lead a normal life while he works on his upcoming book

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Premier Horgan calls jumping COVID vaccine queue ‘un-Canadian’

Horgan says most people in B.C. are doing their best to follow current public health guidelines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vancouver mayor, Health Canada to formally discuss drug decriminalization

Kennedy Stewart says he’s encouraged by the federal health minister’s commitment to work with the city

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie area declared community COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health

81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1

(Jason Christopher/Facebook)
VIDEO: Prince George RCMP looking for driver after ‘dangerous’ stunt at high school

Viral video has been viewed more than 130,000 times

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at B.C. legislature on the province’s mass vaccination plan for COVID-19, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 quarantine not an option for B.C., John Horgan says

Apres-ski parties increase risk, not interprovincial travel

Most Read