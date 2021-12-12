Premier John Horgan makes his address during the BC NDP virtual convention on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2021. (BC NDP)

Premier John Horgan makes his address during the BC NDP virtual convention on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2021. (BC NDP)

B.C. Premier John Horgan says throat cancer prognosis is ‘very, very good’

Premier expected to start treatment over next couple of days

B.C.’s premier has been largely out of sight for the past few weeks as he battles a throat cancer diagnosis but he made a brief appearance at the BC NDP’s virtual convention on Saturday (Dec. 12) to offer an update on his condition and the party’s plans.

“My prognosis is very, very good – 90 per cent recovery based on the treatment plan that we have in place,” Premier John Horgan said during his virtual address of the convention. He said he would begin radiation therapy over the next number of days.

“I’m very optimistic for the future.”

Horgan first announced at the end of October that he would be undergoing throat surgery. A few days later, the premier announced that the biopsy had found a cancerous growth that would be treated with radiation therapy.

Since then, Horgan’s deputy, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, has largely taken on the premier’s public appearance duties.

During his convention address, Horgan thanked British Columbians for their well wishes and lauded the province’s health care system.

“I cannot say enough about how our health care system was there for me,” he said. “It’s strained by the pandemic, strained beyond belief but I continue to be in awe by the professionalism and the compassion shown by health-care workers every step of the way.”

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC NDPCancerJohn Horgan

Previous story
Pot holes: Uneven distribution of cannabis stores a challenge for industry
Next story
‘Scope’ and cost of software fix to naval helicopters expected in spring 2022

Just Posted

Avalanche hazards have closed Highway 16 in both directions between Prince Rupert and Terrace on Dec. 10. (File photo)
Avalanche hazard closes HWY 16 in both directions

(B.C. CDC photo/Houston Today)
Weekly COVID-19 update

An encampment on Hwy 16 in New Hazelton near the CN Rail tracks was set up in solidarity with Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents following arrests made at the company’s worksite near Houston. Two men were arrested near the camp triggering a request by Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen to review police actions. (Deb Meissner photo)
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Stikine MLA’s “complaint letter”

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures